Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Boosted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,197 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,502 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.15.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $88.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

