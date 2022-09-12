Starcoin (STC) Price Down 21.6% This Week

Starcoin (STC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Starcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0498 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. Starcoin has a total market cap of $14.33 million and $25,706.00 worth of Starcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Starcoin has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Starcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00022444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00275047 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000934 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001272 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002333 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00031120 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.47 or 0.02856079 BTC.

Starcoin Coin Profile

Starcoin (STC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. Starcoin’s total supply is 3,185,136,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,600,243 coins. Starcoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam. Starcoin’s official message board is www.starcointalk.com. Starcoin’s official website is www.starcoin.tv.

Buying and Selling Starcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StarKST is a payment gateway system where users can make safe and fast payments around the globe. The platform is developed using blockchain technology. The StarKST project offers to its users an exchange, a StarKST wallet to store, receive/send KST and finally, the StarKST website allocates the payment gateway. The KST token use a private blockchain to improve the safety and quickness of the payments. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.