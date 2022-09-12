STARSHIP Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STARSHIP has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $2,293.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004465 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002250 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00741722 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014272 BTC.
STARSHIP Coin Profile
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC.
Buying and Selling STARSHIP
