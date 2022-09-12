State Street Corp Cuts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,031,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499,588 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.13% of Aflac worth $2,126,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $271,422,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,782,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Aflac by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 799,609 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 21,537.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,314,000 after acquiring an additional 592,287 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

AFL stock opened at $61.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

