State Street Corp Has $1.84 Billion Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

State Street Corp lessened its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,384,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 136,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.35% of Fortinet worth $1,840,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,863,000 after buying an additional 65,151 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet Stock Performance

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $53.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average of $60.22. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.20.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.