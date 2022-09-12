State Street Corp Has $1.87 Billion Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 612,842 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 6.79% of Extra Space Storage worth $1,874,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 588.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $201.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

