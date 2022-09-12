State Street Corp Has $2.32 Billion Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,975,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 138,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.85% of FedEx worth $2,315,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $209.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.20 and a 200-day moving average of $218.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $258.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.35.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

