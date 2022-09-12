State Street Corp Lowers Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,705,831 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 381,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.33% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $2,036,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $65.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.