State Street Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,615,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 127,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.87% of American International Group worth $2,423,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 38,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 158,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $756,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIG opened at $55.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.61. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

