State Street Corp Purchases 7,825 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,093,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.77% of Constellation Brands worth $1,633,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $246.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.07. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.19.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

