Status Price Tops $0.0353 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. Status has a total market cap of $122.47 million and approximately $88.88 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,349.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00051256 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00066178 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005419 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004468 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00073649 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. Status strives to be a secure communication tool that upholds human rights. Designed to enable the free flow of information, protect the right to private, secure conversations, and promote the sovereignty of individuals. Discord | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Weibo Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.