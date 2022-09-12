Stellar (XLM) Trading Up 11.2% This Week

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000518 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $2.93 billion and approximately $118.81 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00169996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00097671 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM is a SCP coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,594 coins and its circulating supply is 25,328,342,271 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) LinkedIn | BitcoinTalk | GitHub | Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.