Stephen J. Pace Sells 26,303 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dynatrace Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:DT opened at $40.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.43. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 793.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DT. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

