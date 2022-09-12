Stephens Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $210.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Zscaler to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.63.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $188.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.78. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $724,624.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,353 shares in the company, valued at $30,935,664.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

