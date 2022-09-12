Stifel Nicolaus Increases Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $260.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ISRG. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $221.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.57. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,793,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

