Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DAR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.
Darling Ingredients Trading Up 2.0 %
DAR opened at $77.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.20. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $11,181,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $790,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 547.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 83,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 70,716 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Darling Ingredients Company Profile
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.