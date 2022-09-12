Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DAR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

DAR opened at $77.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.20. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.54.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $11,181,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $790,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 547.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 83,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 70,716 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

