Stipend Reaches Market Cap of $52,840.88 (SPD)

Stipend (SPD) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. Stipend has a market capitalization of $52,840.88 and $4.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stipend has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00130846 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00240803 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00038528 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Stipend

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,190,895 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stipend

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement.The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

