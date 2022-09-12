Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of SYBT opened at $68.22 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $50.83 and a 12-month high of $72.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average is $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Michael Rehm sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,685.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Michael Rehm sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $29,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,613 shares in the company, valued at $631,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $216,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,050.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,122 shares of company stock valued at $878,957. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

