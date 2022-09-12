StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATTO. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atento from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of ATTO opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.35. Atento has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.14 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 132.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atento will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atento by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atento by 12.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atento in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Atento by 7.8% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atento by 548.6% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

