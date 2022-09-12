StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $0.39 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of AUTO opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.09. AutoWeb has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 240,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kokino LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth about $3,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

