StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:BTN opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ballantyne Strong has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $3.46.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

