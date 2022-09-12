StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of First Capital stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. First Capital has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Capital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Capital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of First Capital worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

