StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NH stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.81. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

About NantHealth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of NantHealth by 117.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 265,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.