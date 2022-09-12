StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL Stock Performance

PCTI opened at $5.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. The company has a market cap of $95.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.49 and a beta of 0.36. PCTEL has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.59.

Institutional Trading of PCTEL

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCTEL in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 54.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,643,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 3.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

