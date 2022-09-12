StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAVE Restaurant Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

