StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Price Performance

SPLP opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.26. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $441.41 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 229,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,136,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,747,000 after purchasing an additional 212,375 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 94,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.