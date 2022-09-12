StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNET opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.91. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

