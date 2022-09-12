StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Up 4.2 %
NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile
