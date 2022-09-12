StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Trading Up 3.3 %
Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.15.
