StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I boosted their price objective on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.20 million, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Core Molding Technologies ( NYSE:CMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

