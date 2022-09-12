StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Dynatronics Price Performance

DYNT stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60,730.00 and a beta of 0.15. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

