StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HWBK opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $27.46.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

