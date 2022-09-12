StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of HWBK opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $27.46.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter.
About Hawthorn Bancshares
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
