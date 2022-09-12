StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:IMH opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.61. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

