StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITBGet Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Up 14.7 %

Shares of LITB opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.76 million, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.83.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITBGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

