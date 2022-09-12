StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Trading Up 14.7 %
Shares of LITB opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.76 million, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.83.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter.
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
