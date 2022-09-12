StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NTP opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $165.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. Nam Tai Property has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTP. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 61.8% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,678,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 640,897 shares in the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 8.2% during the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 7,219,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 546,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,404,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the first quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

