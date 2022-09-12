StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Norwood Financial Trading Up 1.3 %
NWFL opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.49. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 33.80%.
Insider Transactions at Norwood Financial
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.
Norwood Financial Company Profile
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
Further Reading
