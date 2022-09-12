StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Norwood Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

NWFL opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.49. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 33.80%.

Insider Transactions at Norwood Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $47,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,817.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $44,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford purchased 2,000 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $47,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,817.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 4,188 shares of company stock valued at $109,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

