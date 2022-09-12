StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.
RGCO opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.00.
In other RGC Resources news, Director Robert B. Johnston purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 9,730 shares of company stock worth $178,808 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.
