StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

RGC Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

RGCO opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at RGC Resources

In other RGC Resources news, Director Robert B. Johnston purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 9,730 shares of company stock worth $178,808 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources

About RGC Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RGC Resources by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in RGC Resources by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

