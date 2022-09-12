StockNews.com Lowers Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $124.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $96,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,229 shares of company stock valued at $29,995,331. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 26,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

