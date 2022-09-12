StockNews.com Lowers Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FWONK. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.20.

Formula One Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $65.47 on Friday. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.34 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,951,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 739.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

