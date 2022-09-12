StockNews.com Lowers Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.68.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Invesco by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,636,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,395,000 after acquiring an additional 180,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.