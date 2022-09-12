StockNews.com Lowers NVR (NYSE:NVR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

NVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,577.50.

NVR Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,263.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVR has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,320.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,379.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $82.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVR will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVR

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of NVR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of NVR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVR by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of NVR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

