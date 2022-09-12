StockNews.com Upgrades HNI (NYSE:HNI) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HNI. TheStreet raised HNI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Sidoti cut HNI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st.

HNI Stock Performance

HNI opened at $32.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95. HNI has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

HNI Announces Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HNI had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $621.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. HNI’s payout ratio is 76.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,449.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in HNI by 988.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HNI by 459.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

