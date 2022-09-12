StockNews.com Upgrades VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) to “Buy”

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

VAALCO Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.61. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 150,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 48,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2,032.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,121,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,232 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.