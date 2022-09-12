Strike Market Capitalization Reaches $64.30 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Strike coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.22 or 0.00085749 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $64.30 million and $4.05 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Strike Profile

Strike was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,345,160 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org.

Strike Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

