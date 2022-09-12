StrongHands (SHND) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27.00

StrongHands (SHND) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $55,127.76 and $27.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000036 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TheVig (VIG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 144.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,952,740,566 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.