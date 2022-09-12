Substratum (SUB) Trading 19.4% Higher Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $285,467.72 and $741.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,127.08 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004509 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00052970 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.80 or 0.00473569 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. Facebook | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.