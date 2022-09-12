Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Asset Management LLC

B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Sumo Logic accounts for approximately 1.2% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Sumo Logic worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,234,000 after purchasing an additional 397,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,670,000 after acquiring an additional 86,882 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Sumo Logic by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,433,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,296,000 after acquiring an additional 492,080 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,193,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,320,000 after acquiring an additional 319,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Sumo Logic by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,104,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,177,000 after acquiring an additional 705,212 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $34,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,808.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $34,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,808.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,390 shares of company stock worth $1,017,534 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sumo Logic Stock Up 3.1 %

SUMO stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.28. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

About Sumo Logic

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.