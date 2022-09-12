Sumokoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,049.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $746,802.01 and $3,049.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00019637 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000378 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000211 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 54,515,067 coins and its circulating supply is 47,815,067 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

