Sumokoin (SUMO) Reaches Market Cap of $749,162.39

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 7% against the dollar. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $749,162.39 and $4,104.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sumokoin

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 54,488,480 coins and its circulating supply is 47,788,480 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sumokoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

