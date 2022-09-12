SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Price Performance
Shares of SSY stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
